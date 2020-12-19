Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

EBAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.06. 10,926,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,213,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $513,657,000 after purchasing an additional 726,128 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

