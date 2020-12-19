Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

