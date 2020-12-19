Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.93 Billion

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post sales of $17.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $19.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $72.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.12 billion to $72.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.00 billion to $72.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 53,716,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,456,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.