Brokerages Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $10.18

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.18.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 8,786,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

