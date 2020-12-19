Brokerages Set (BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) Target Price at $70.33

Shares of (BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of (BF.B) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of (BF.B) in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of (BF.B) from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of (BF.B) from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BF.B traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,603. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.78. (BF.B) has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This is an increase from (BF.B)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. (BF.B)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

