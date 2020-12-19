Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $13.82

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.35. 873,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,980. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

