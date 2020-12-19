Brokerages Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) PT at $16.75

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,619. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 584.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 91,920 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

