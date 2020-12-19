Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) PT at GBX 227.66

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 227.66 ($2.97).

Shares of SBRY traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 226.30 ($2.96). The stock had a trading volume of 9,922,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,386,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199. J Sainsbury plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.19 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236.70 ($3.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,131.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s payout ratio is currently -3,500.00%.

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

