Brokerages Set Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target at $48.00

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

KHNGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.