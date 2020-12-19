Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $299.09

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MDB stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,293. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $379.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $2,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,779,522.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,335 shares of company stock valued at $100,193,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

