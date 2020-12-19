Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $299.09

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MDB stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,293. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $379.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $2,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,779,522.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,335 shares of company stock valued at $100,193,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit