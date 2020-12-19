Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Price Target at $265.50

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

NYSE:MTN opened at $274.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 240.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $1,263,228.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,008.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

