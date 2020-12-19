Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.32. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

