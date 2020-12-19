Burney Co. Acquires Shares of 11,700 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

