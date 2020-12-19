Burney Co. Acquires Shares of 3,505 Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Nelnet by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The business had revenue of $306.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

