Burney Co. Has $160,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $56,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Shares of RF opened at $15.26 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

