Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 2,829 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Burney Co. bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,828,177,000 after purchasing an additional 766,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $81.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit