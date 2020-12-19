Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 2,829 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Burney Co. bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,828,177,000 after purchasing an additional 766,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $81.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

