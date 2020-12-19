Burney Co. Sells 95 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total value of $4,015,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,649 shares of company stock worth $97,504,289 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.