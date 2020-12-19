CAE (NYSE:CAE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

NYSE:CAE opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CAE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

