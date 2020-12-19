Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (CNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 32 on January 25th

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CNE opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.17) on Friday. Cairn Energy PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £977.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.04.

CNE has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.11 ($2.16).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

