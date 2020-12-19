Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,465,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,347,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $24.74 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

