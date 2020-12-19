Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) shares rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

