Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 16.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.92. 244,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,137. Camtek has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.26 million, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.