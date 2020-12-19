Canaccord Genuity Boosts HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$1.25

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HEXO. MKM Partners lifted their target price on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their target price on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research reduced their target price on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

HEXO stock opened at C$1.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market cap of C$657.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. HEXO Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$2.74.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

