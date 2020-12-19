Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) & Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Head to Head Contrast

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Las Vegas Sands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands $13.74 billion 3.19 $2.70 billion $3.26 17.62

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Candlewood Hotel and Las Vegas Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A Las Vegas Sands 0 7 13 0 2.65

Las Vegas Sands has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Profitability

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands -12.67% -12.97% -3.03%

Volatility and Risk

Candlewood Hotel has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Candlewood Hotel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Candlewood Hotel Company Profile

As of December, 2003 Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. is out of business. Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free Â’First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary Â’cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

