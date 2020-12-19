Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
CSU stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Capital Senior Living has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $51.15.
Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.40) by ($96.60). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 64.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,891.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter.
About Capital Senior Living
Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.
