Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSU stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Capital Senior Living has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $51.15.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($105.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.40) by ($96.60). Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 64.45% and a negative return on equity of 2,891.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.25 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.