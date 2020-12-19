Cardstack Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,809.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. Cardstack has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $50,809.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardstack has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. One Cardstack token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00386764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.72 or 0.02390085 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardstack Token Trading

Cardstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Bibox, Coinsuper and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.