Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $413,875.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $413,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,305,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ CSTL opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
