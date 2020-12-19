Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $413,875.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $413,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,305,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTL. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

