CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 180.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 217,140 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 450,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

CTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

