Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) received a €4.30 ($5.06) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CEC1. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.98 ($4.68).

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) stock opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Thursday. Ceconomy AG has a one year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a one year high of €5.30 ($6.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and a P/E ratio of -15.64.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

