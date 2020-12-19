Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.93

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $9.89. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 188,356 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDR. Compass Point upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Cedar Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.