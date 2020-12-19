Celo (CELO) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00006942 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $201.64 million and $1.61 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00141786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.00748538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00170152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00377588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00121537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00075563 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

