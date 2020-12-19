Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 358.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Central Garden & Pet worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 74,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENT stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

CENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.