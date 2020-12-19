Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Analyst Recommendations for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Comments


