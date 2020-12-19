Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,193 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,108,778 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

