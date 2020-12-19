Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,588,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514,907 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.7% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

