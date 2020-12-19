Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 58.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 162.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $249,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,006,077.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $989.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

