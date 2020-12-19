Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,108 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

