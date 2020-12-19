Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Avangrid worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 3.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

