Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $134.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $122.52.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 366,541 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 30.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after acquiring an additional 250,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.