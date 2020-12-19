Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Shares Up 0.1%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.15. Approximately 568,381 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 323,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

