Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of CPK opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $101.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,898 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after acquiring an additional 202,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,987.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 120,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

