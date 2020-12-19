Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chimera Investment by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,913 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 3.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,599,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,536,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $20,846,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 535,585 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

