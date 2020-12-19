China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) versus Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Head-To-Head Review

China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get China Resources Beer alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Resources Beer and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Resources Beer 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than China Resources Beer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Resources Beer and Grocery Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Resources Beer $4.80 billion 5.87 $189.85 million $0.12 144.75 Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.46 $15.42 million $0.79 50.29

China Resources Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Grocery Outlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Resources Beer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Resources Beer and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Resources Beer N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

Risk and Volatility

China Resources Beer has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats China Resources Beer on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 74 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 28, 2019, it had 347 stores, including 342 independent operated stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.