Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.