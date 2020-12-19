Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $30.00

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.28.

SLB stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 141.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 172,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Analyst Recommendations for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit