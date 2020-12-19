Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $30.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.28.

SLB stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 141.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 172,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 93,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

