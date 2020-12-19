Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target to $3.00

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.11.

RPC stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 302,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RPC by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 353,514 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,475,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

