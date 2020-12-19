CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG)

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

FRG has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.83.

Franchise Group stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Franchise Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services.

