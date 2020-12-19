Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.
In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,986.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 1.12. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.43.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
