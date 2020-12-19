Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,986.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 40.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 199.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 1.12. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.43.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

