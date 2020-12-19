Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Shares of CXP opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.60 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 744.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 92,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Columbia Property Trust Company Profile
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
