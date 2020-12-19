Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CXP opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.60 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 744.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,179 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 92,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

