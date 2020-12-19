Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.77. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 79.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

